Heatwave: Schneider Electric Sensitises Alaba Market on Safety Practices

Following the recent spike in temperature which has resulted in intense heatwaves affecting residents across Lagos, Schneider Electric has concluded an electrical safety sensitisation campaign to avert possible hazards at home and work places.

The road show which was held at the Alaba international market, Lagos, was aimed at enlightening members of the public on electrical safety.

Speaking during the event, the Marketing Communications officer of Schneider Electric, Mrs Omobolanle Omotayo enjoined members of the public to always ensure they carry out safety measures such as switching off all electrical appliances upon closure at their business places so as to prevent fire outbreak and other avoidable hazards.

She further stated that the essence of the roadshow was to raise awareness on electrical safety through installation of electrical safety products like the Residual Current Devices to help improve safety of lives and properties.

Emphasising the importance of safety to the large audience, she called for caution in the use of electrical appliances which has since increased lately.

“We understand the need to regularly keep your cooling appliances on at most times due to the heatwaves, but there’s a need to exercise precaution by sourcing your original products from accredited Schneider Electrical retailers in the market”, she stated.

The event also provided an avenue for Schneider Electric to support and promote her partners in Alaba Market, and to launch new products such as the Mobiya Lite, Cable Reels, Test Meters and Mobiya Solar Inverters.