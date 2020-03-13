FCT Police Parade 98 Suspects, Recovers 379 Ammunition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Police Command thursday said it arrested 98 suspects for various criminal activities since the start of the year.

The command also said it recovered 379 ammunition, 15 AK Rifles, 21 locally made pistols and two pump action, 17 stolen cars, 26 bags of dried substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 18 bottles of Codeine syrup, 79 stolen phones and one tricycle.

The suspects were paraded by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, during a press briefing on the achievements of the command in fighting crime from January 2020 till day.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, forging of vehicles particulars and fraud.

Bala said on March 7, police operatives intercepted a cache of arms stashed in a Volkswagen golf car on the Abuja- Lokoja road.

He disclosed that after the car, which was coming from the Lokoja axis was intercepted, exhibits ranging from 12 AK 47 rifles, 19 Magazines, 210 live ammunitions and four sets of military uniforms were recovered from the suspect, who abandoned the car and fled into the bush.

He disclosed that the Police operatives on February 10 at Sabon Lugbe, arrested one Obi Michael ‘m’ 35 years old, for being in possession of a locally made pistol.

His arrest subsequently led to the arrest of one John Ajav ‘m’ 35 years old, a notorious local gun manufacturer in his hideout in Kwande LGA of Benue State.

Another suspect, Nkechi Udoh, ‘f’ 53 years old was arrested by the FCT Command Anti- Human Trafficking Unit for trafficking 48 children from Bwacha village in Lapai LGA, Niger State for illegal adoption without the consent of their biological parents.

Bala disclosed that the operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit following discreet investigation nabbed one Javis Patrick ‘m’ 44 years old, who is notorious for drugging, raping and stealing of valuables from his female victims.

Patrick, who often disguises as a medical doctor or lawyer and uses dating sites on social media to entice his victims, described one of her victims as a female friend she met at the University of Abuja.

“She agreed to spend the night with me after we settled for N20,000. The next morning, after sleeping with her, I took her to somewhere in Wuse and pretended I was going to pick something from my car. I escaped with her phone because she left it in the car,” Patrick explained.