English Football League Suspended

The English Football League is to suspend all fixtures until 4 April, Sky News understands.

It comes as Premier League chiefs meet to discuss the top division’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, as Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Three Leicester City players are also being tested for COVID-19, while Everton announced on Thursday that the squad was in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with the virus.

Meanwhile, European football’s governing body UEFA has announced that all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled for next week have been postponed.

