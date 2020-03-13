Emir Sanusi’s Brighter Pages Yet to Open

By Eddy Odivwri

I keep wondering if those in power actually hate intellectuals who tell the truth not minding whose ox is gored.

How? What do you mean?

Are you not in this country? Have you not always observed how vocal intellectuals are axed midway? Do you not remember how the late Dr Chuba Okadigbo was axed as the senate president by former President Olusegun Obasanjo? Do you not remember the many running battles the late Gani Fawehinmi fought with the military goons?

Is it not the same pattern that just played out with the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 now?

No, no no. They are not the same thing. Look, nobody who considers himself an intellectual should attempt to ride roughshod over government and its structures. Who can be more intellectual than the erudite Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the sitting Vice President? Has the system crushed him because he is an intellectual? Point is intellectualism must be guided by propriety in all matters.

Governments, all over the world, have immense powers to crush and grind all caustic opposition who has/have become an irritant.

The former Emir of Kano refused to accept Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as his boss. He thus did not accord either him or his office as Chief Executive Officer of the state, the requisite respect and regard. So in that sense, he deserves the treatment he got.

You are talking like a dictator. Hold on, is it not this same Gandollar… em, sorry, Ganduje that was caught on camera stuffing away bails of dollars last year before the elections? Did Kano people not forgive his atrocities and allegedly voted him again? How can he suddenly turn so puritanical as to swiftly announce the dethronement of such a renowned and vocal traditional ruler in the country? The singular voice who has been speaking hard truth to the northern elite.

Is that not reckless use of power? Is Ganduje God? What is even worse, without giving him the right of self defence.

Let’s not be sentimental unduly. The dethroned Emir was accused of not attending state traditional council meetings. He was accused of financial mismanagement. He was accused of illegal land deals and sales worth billions of Naira. And do you also know that he was against the re-election of the sitting governor last year? Do you know he not only worked with the opposition , he also funded them against his boss? Is that not the height of disloyalty? Not even the Pope will tolerate that degree of intransigence.

Those are mere cooked-up allegations. Was he given the chance to defend himself? Does the constitution not guaranty the Emir the right of fair hearing? How can Ganduje be the accuser, the Police, the judge and the executor, all rolled up in one? Is that fair?

Look, Gov Ganduje acted within his rights as enshrined in Kano Emirate laws, as long as Emir Sanusi breached Part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano Emirate Law 2019.

Open your eyes. Be circumspect. Don’t trust these politicians. The newness of the so-called Emirate Law 2019 tells you it is recently passed and targeted at Emir Sanusi.

You quote Kano Emirate Laws. What does the Nigerian constitution say? Which law book is superior—Emirate Law or Nigerian Constitution? Don’t forget that this same governor had balkanized the Kano emirate by creating four different emirates last year. Ganduje has been battling to do Emir Sanusi in.

I can tell you it is all in continuation of the grudge fight between Ganduje and his former boss, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, under whose governorship, Emir Sanusi was enthroned in 2014.

Do you know how many times the banished emir was invited and he kept shunning the invitation of the investigating panel? He felt he was too royal to be answerable to society’s plebians.

So who gave the governor the right to banish a citizen from the state? Is it not bad enough ordering his dethronement? He goes ahead to banish him to a remote village—Loko, and later Awe in Nasarawa State. What degree of wickedness is that? Do sections 35 and 41 of the 1999 Nigerian constitution, as amended, not guaranty every citizen the right to freedom of movement and association?

Look, let me tell you, Sanusi will have the last laugh. No one battles him and smiles home enduringly. If you doubt me, ask former President Goodluck Jonathan. The latter suspended him as Governor of Central Bank, and the next page that opened for Sanusi is becoming an Emir.

And have you not seen the signs already that the brighter pages for the Emir are yet to open? In 48 hours, he’s got two prized appointments from the neighbouring Kaduna State: first as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) and then as Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU). What greater honour can an oppressed man have?

You are crying more than the bereaved. The fallen emir has taken it all in his strides. Didn’t you listen to his short statement saying nothing is permanent and that it is God who made him Emir and who also approved that he be removed? So why are you becoming more Catholic than the Pope?

The Emir has to be seen as appearing and sounding religiously correct. Is he not the same person who briefed his lawyer to challenge his banishment in court?

It is not unusual that dethroned kings have to be banished. Find out why sacked Oba Ovoranwen Nogbaisi of Bini Kingdom died and was buried in Calabar. Find out why Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki was banished to Jalingo in 1996.

Look, those were either under colonial rule or military rule. Need I remind you that this is a democracy?

(Streching forth his little finger) Bet me, Sanusi would have the last laugh. Ganduje would eventually be at his mercy. Don’t joke with fate. Bright pages will soon open.

Let us watch and see