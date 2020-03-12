Voting for Beacon of ICT Awards Opens

The board and management of Communication Week Media Limited, a certified global ICT company with over two million online subscribers and publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, has opened its portal to the general public to vote for nominees of their choice for this year’s Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards.

The Beacon of Information and Communication Technology awards series, is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria,

The awards ceremony reward best practices and recognize outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector, according to Mr. ken Nwogbo, chief executive officer and editor in-chief, CommunicationsWeek Media Limited, and the organisers of the lecture.

Business leaders and readers are implored to cast their votes via https://boict.nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng/

CEO of Communication Week Media Limited, Mr. ken Nwogbo, announced that this year’s lecture would be delivered by the Founder/Chief Operating Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Obadare Peter Adewale, with the theme: “Cybersecurity and its Critical Role in Nigeria Economy”.

“The awards are free and awardees are chosen by readers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek through a transparent voting process,” Mr. Nwogbo said.

Now in its eleventh year, the award is the highlight of the event which starts with the distinguished lecture series.

The lecture and award are slated for Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture is designed to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global Information and Communications Technologies map.

The lecture series however is reserved for distinguished achievers in the ICT sector.