Obaseki Convenes APC South-south Meeting

Meanwhile, ahead of the emergency NEC meeting of the APC, scheduled for next week, Obaseki will today hold a consultative meeting with the leaders of the party in the South-south.

It was gathered that the meeting is part of the plan to discuss the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, whom he has been at loggerhead with.

However, the Vice-Chairman of the APC in the South-south, Mr. Hilliard Eta, in a statement yesterday distanced the leaders of the party in the region from the meeting.

He said the governor had no powers to call such a meeting.

Eta stated: “I saw the invitation the governor is sending out to people inviting them for a meeting. But I am calling on all our party leaders to shun the meeting because he has no right to convene such a meeting. I am the South-south vice chairman of the party and any APC leadership meeting is convened by me.

“I have also communicated to our political leader in the zone, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and he is not aware of any such a meeting. So, we are calling on all our leaders not to attend any such meeting because it is ill-conceived and ill-motivated.”

Eta urged all stakeholders, including Obaseki to follow the constitution of the party, which he said is supreme, stressing that any meeting called by him without the proper procedure is null and void.