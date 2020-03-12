Falana Urges Buhari to Order Release of Sanusi

Ejiofor Alike

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the dethroned emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

In a statement issued yesterday, the senior lawyer noted that following the dethronement of the former emir, he was flown to Lafia, Nasarawa State by a combined team of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) on the orders of the Kano State Government.

Falana also noted that based on what he described as the illegality of the banishment and detention of Sanusi in Nasarawa State, the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has “attempted to wash off his hands like Pontius Pilate”.

Falana commended the members of the Nasarawa State Council of Traditional Rulers for protesting the degrading and humiliating treatment meted out to Sanusi in his detention centre at Loko. “We are not unaware that the Presidency has distanced itself from the serial infringements of the fundamental rights of Sanusi,” he said.

He, however, insisted that the Presidency must go beyond distancing itself from such violations and order his release without further delay.

“With the denial of the Kano State Government in the banishment and detention of Sanusi in Nasarawa State, President Buhari should order his release without any further delay,” he added.