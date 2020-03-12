CAF Ignores Coronavirus, Says AFCON Qualifiers to Go on

Even as sporting activities are being canceled or restricted to close doors worldwide, football governing body in Africa, CAF has declared its intention to continue with the regular football competitions in the continent

In a press statement on Wednesday, CAF informed member associations and the entire African football family that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent.

It stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared any African country as a high risk.

Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions.

Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some member associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

Regarding the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

The competition is scheduled for 4-25 April 2020.