ARM Rewards Winner in Young Talent Award

The winner of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2020 programme has been announced.

Eferobosa Oguegbu of Paper Packaging Company emerged winner out of six contestants to claim the N12 million grant. Her business idea – The Paper Packaging Company provides a biodegradable paper-based alternative that is friendly to the environment for the food industry.

DAAYTA 2020 focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. Over 425 applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a review process, the top six contestants were identified and chosen. These six made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grant.

The top six contestants in order of winning were the final winner – Eferobosa Oguegbu of The Paper Packaging Company; 1st runner up – Emmanuel Ezenwere of Arone; 2nd runner up – Chidi Nwaogu of Publiseer; 3rd runner up – Debo Odulana of Doctoora e-Health Limited; 4th runner up – Bright Williams of Neohaul Technologies; and 5th runner up – Ahamefula Uzoma of Livekampus Technologies.

The DAAYTA Programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) in honour of its founding CEO Deji Alli with the goal of providing support to young entrepreneurs with smart and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them.

This is the second edition of DAAYTA after the first edition in 2019 with WeSabi Solutions emerging winner –claiming the N12 million grant to fund his businesses and make a sustainable impact in the society.

The judges, who made the final decision of choosing the winne

r were made up from a vast diverse group of experienced angel investors, skilled entrepreneurs and knowledgeable intrapreneurs in their areas of expertise, which include Victor Asemota, Eric Idiahi, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Sadiq Mohammed, Folashade Olusanya, Kola Aina and Mitchell Elegbe.