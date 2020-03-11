Sokoto Seeks Closer Ties With Qatar

The administration of Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is poised to forge a partnership with the State of Qatar for the socio-economic benefit of Sokoto state.

Gov.Tambuwal made this known Wednesday in Abuja when he held a meeting with the Qatari envoy to Nigeria, Abdulaziz Ibn Mubarak al-Muhannadi.

According to the governor, the state government, armed with its development plan and priorities, “hopes that the Qatar government will be a partner for our rapid development and business transaction.”

To this end, the state has requested the Qatar embassy to arrange a “meeting with the government of Qatar at Doha to discuss further on ‘Education for all Initiative.’ “

The government of Sokoto would also like to parley with the Qatar Foundation and Qatar Charity in order to appreciate their contributions to the development of the state, while furthering discussions on education, agriculture and infrastructural development in Sokoto state.

Gov. Tambuwal applauded the Qatar Charity in particular for the construction of a multi-million naira center, 35 mosques, 30 boreholes and the enrollment of over 700 orphans, including internally displaced persons, for a soon to commence education and welfare support.

He said Sokoto state having given education the highest priority, with a focus to developing Information Communication Technology and entrepreneurship, “intends to reposition the ‘Almajiri’ system of begging to a robust Islamic boarding school (Pondok) as practiced in many parts of the world with success.”

In his response, the Qatari envoy to Nigeria, while appreciating the governor’s visit, assures that his country is ready to do more in Sokoto state, especially on the welfare of the poor, particularly in the coming Ramadan period.

He promised to arrange for Gov. Tambuwal and his entourage to visit Doha before or after Ramadan to meet with the government, emirate as well as the leadership of the Charity to further strengthen the relationship with Sokoto state; and discuss the issues raised by the governor.

As he handed a document of guidelines on investment to the governor, the Ambassador also pledged to encourage Qatari investors to visit Sokoto in future.

Gov. Tambuwal was accompanied during the visit by the state Commissioner for Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto and the Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakat and Waqf Commission, Mallam Lawal Maidoki (Sadaukin Sokoto).