Researchers Reduce Cost of Meat Production with New Feed

Emmanuel Ugwu, Umuahia

People involved in meat production aspect of agribusiness have been assured of increase in profit margins following a new feed developed by researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine(CVM), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU).

The research finding announced by the Dean of the College, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, recently, showed that the experimental feed proved that the cost of meat production could be reduced significantly thereby increasing the profit margin.

Ezeibe, who spoke at the 7th oath-taking/induction ceremony of 2018/2019 veterinary medicine graduands, said the finding was in line with the mandate of the veterinary profession, which includes use of animals for research, in order to improve human health and national economy.

“At present, we are working on how to improve the economy by reducing production cost for kilo of meat,” he said.

The Dean stated that the College of Veterinary Medicine had demonstrated that the production cost for 1kg of broiler meat has been reduced by as much as N300.

“Also, age at which the broilers mature for dressing was reduced to only four weeks, which means quick turnover,” Ezeibe said, adding that “since this has worked for broilers it shall also work with pigs and other food animals”.

Ezeibe, who is a clinical virology, said the College of Veterinary Medicine, MOUAU was determined to produce graduates who are job creators instead of job seekers by “practicing what we teach”.

He stated that the university management was very supportive of the research efforts of the CVM, noting that new academics have been recruited for the college.

However, the Dean urged the management should do more by attending to the needs of the CVM, including establishment of demonstration farm, laboratory and office space.

The Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Francis Otunta, lauded the CVM for making the institution proud and assured that management would strengthen the College of Veterinary Medicine to further its teaching and research activities.

“The university management attaches great importance to the training of veterinary doctors,” he said.

To this end, he stated that management has therefore supported all programmes and activities directed towards the enhancement of research and learning at the CVM.

According to him, the 34 DVM graduands, who were conferred with the legal rights to practice as veterinary surgeons within Nigeria were “trained, mentored and equipped with the necessary skills and competencies”.