Obi: Why I Visited Patterson School again

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has said the sight of the burnt hostel and the look of hopelessness on the faces of the students and staff of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha made him resolve to visit again to see how the students were faring.

Obi said this weekend, when he paid another visit to the school, where the hostel was gutted by fire, which unfortunately took the life of one of the students.

Obi, who earlier donated N1 million to assist in the re-building of the hostel, made another donation of N1 million with the promise to visit again in his resolve to be part of the re-building of the hostel.

Obi took the opportunity to renew his appeal to wealthy Nigerians to forgo some of the luxuries they indulge in and use the money to support value-adding societal institutions, like schools and hospitals.

Receiving Obi on behalf of Bishop Owen Nwokolo, the proprietor of the school and the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, the Principal of the school, Rev. Dr. Cajetan Anuforo said Anambra people and Nigerians in general have remained perplexed over what he described as “Obi’s altruistic disposition to the society both in and out of government.”

Recalling Obi’s achievements as the governor of the state, he prayed to God to enthrone leaders with the disposition and mindset of Obi to repay the nation wounded by many years of negligence and poor leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Senior Prefect, Mgbemena Godwin said students had neither gold nor silver to offer Obi, but only assurances of prayers for God’s continued protection.