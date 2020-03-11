NCC to Meet With Operators over 15% Charge on Borrowed Airtime

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to look into the 15 percent being charged by telecommunications’ operators on borrowed airtime with the possibility of reducing it.

The Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mrs. Hasfat Lawal, stated this while responding to the President of the Association of Telephone, Cable Television and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCISN), Mr. Adesi Bilesanmi, when she received the association on behalf of the commission at its annex office in Abuja yesterday.

According to her, “No charges for drop calls, no authentic rollover and 5 percent; instead of the 15 percent to be charged on borrowed airtime from the operators you are also demanding free calls on October 1 by all service providers to subscribers. You also want the commission to engage with your association in terms of sponsorship.”

Speaking further she said the commission is working on poor quality of service, stating that fibre cuts from road construction or theft, stealing of telecoms’ facilities, and insecurity that deprives repairs or maintenance of telecoms’ facilities are some of the factors that contribute to poor quality of service.

Lawal promised the association that their demands would be taken to the management.

In his earlier remarks, Bilesanmi listed the aims of the association, which include to foster unity, peace and understanding among subscribers; to protect the interest of members/subscribers; to cooperate with government agencies in the sectors and present the views and needs of subscribers to relevant authorities among others.

The association requested for integration of ATCISN into the consumer-centric programmes of the commission aime