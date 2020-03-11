Natures Gentle Touch Unveils Winners in Competition

Hamid Ayodeji

Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute has unveiled 14 winners of its natural hair competition themed: “Love your Natural Hair,” which kicked off in February this year.

The competition was part of efforts to encourage Nigerian women to embrace their natural hair.

The winners were rewarded with the hair treatment and maintenance products, free hair voucher, that would enable them get free hair care in any of the institute’s branches, and also become the cover girl of the exclusive limited brochure.

The Group Marketing Manager, Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute, Amechi Koldsweat, whilst speaking with journalists said the organisation saw the need to execute an initiative, whereby women get to showcase their natural hair and get rewarded for it. According to him, a lot of African women hardly embrace their natural hair.

According to him, “Thus, we feel that when ladies know that there is such an institute that can help in taking care of their natural hair this would enable them to have the confidence to keep and maintain their hair by visiting any of our branches situated at Victoria Island and Isolo, rather than always opting for wigs and weaves on which are not everlasting and cost a lot of money.”

Koldsweat added: “The winners were picked based on the participants that posted a picture of themselves with their natural hair on their social media pages with the ash tag, love your natural hair and emerged with the most likes after two weeks of the post.

“Also, we cater for men as well as we have a product for men’s natural hair called, nonstop.”