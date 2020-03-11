Mbappe Overcomes Coronavirus Scare, Tests Negative

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus after missing PSG training due to illness.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined for two training sessions due to a throat infection.

And French media, L’Equipeclaims he tested negative for coronavirus, the deadly disease which has infected over 115,000 people worldwide, including more than 4,000 deaths.

PSGwill be hoping Mbappe recovers in time to play a part in today’s Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The Ligue 1 champions trail 2-1 in the tie thanks to Erling Haaland’s double.

Mbappe assisted Neymar’s equaliser with a sparkling run at Signal Iduna Park, before Haaland fired home an emphatic 20-yard winner 13 minutes from time.

If PSG fail to overturn the narrow deficit, they will suffer a Champions League last-16 elimination for a fourth successive season.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel revealed Mbappe has been struggling with angina, a type of chest pain.

The German coach said: “Kylian is sick.