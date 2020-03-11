Insecurity: Senate Ad hoc Committee Submits Report Next Week

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha

The 18-man Ad hoc Committee on Security set up last month by the Senate to interface with the security chiefs over the worsening security situation in the country is to submit its report next week.

The Chairman of the committee, who is also the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, at plenary on Wednesday requested a week extension to enable the panel conclude work on its report.

Senator Abdullahi, who came under order 52 of the Senate rules, explained that the committee needed more time to allow the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, to further interact with members of the panel.

He said: “We would have been able to conclude and lay the report today, but for the interventions that became necessary when we had to consider some extra interaction with the Nigeria Police Force, and also with the National Security Adviser, who as at the earlier time he came was out of the country, and he only came back lately.

“So, I seek the indulgence of my colleagues to please kindly extend the time for our presentation of this report to next week, I so plead, Mr. President.”

Details later…