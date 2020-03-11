ESUT Governing Council Backs Return to Multi-campus Status

The newly inaugurated Governing Council of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has endorsed the decision of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration to return the institution to the multi-campus university it was originally meant to be.

Speaking after the Governing Council was inaugurated by Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, stated that the state government’s decision was a welcome development that would enhance intellectual growth in the rural areas.

Onah, who is the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, added that the resolution “not only offers it room for faster growth, but also allows it to act as a leaven to raise the intellectual tone of more rural communities in the state”.

The cleric, who spoke on behalf of members of the newly inaugurated Council, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for the confidence he has reposed in them to serve the state, applauding him for “the sustained attention you have paid to education at all levels in the state since you came into office”.

He disclosed that Ugwuanyi’s administration has constructed, renovated and equipped a high number of classroom blocks, both in the primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions, among other remarkable interventions.

According to him, “ESUT has been a privileged beneficiary of this attention in many ways, even in times when harsh economic realities in the state and in the country could have offered you plausible excuses for reducing your support”.

“For this, the ESUT Community is grateful” and “this should not be taken for granted”, he maintained.

The Council Chairman also appreciated the governor’s accessibility and availability to the council, management, labour unions and student body of the ESUT, describing such uncommon leadership disposition as ‘unparalleled’.