Don’t Allow Love for Entertainment Ruin Your Studies, Don Tells New Students

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

The former Dean, Faculty of Science, Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State, Professor Michael Soladoye, has advised students of the institution, especially the new intakes for the 2019/2020 academic session not to allow their love for entertainment ruin their studies, but to remain focused so as to achieve greatness.

Soladoye stated this recently while delivering a paper, ‘Matriculation for an Enduring Academic Success at Augustine University’ during the fifth matriculation ceremony of the institution.

At the event, held at the Convocation Hall of the institution, 64 students matriculated in seven courses and from two faculties. The seven courses are: Accounting and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, English, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences from the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences and Faculty of Sciences.

Soladoye said though he matriculated some 58 years ago, precisely in 1962 at the University of Ibadan, certain principles regarding achieving success have not changed.

“The virtues of technology are evident but matriculants should be aware of the enticing charisma and pervasive nature of the internet and social media. Steadfast willpower is essential to overcome the alluring addiction of time wasters.

“All work and no play make us dull, but all play and no work results in squandering precious possibilities. Tiwa Savage, Davido, Whiz Kid, Teni, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Naira Marley, Kiss Daniel to mention but a few, all contribute to the entertainment sector. However, their music and videos are consequences of the judicious use of their time.

“Do not advance their careers to the detriment of yours. Restrict your surfing, sharing, retweeting, liking and posting. Time is finite. Manage your allotment wisely.”

He enjoined them to also take a cue from the late Premier of the defunct Western Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s prescription for success to excel in their academics.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Steve Afolami reiterated the commitment of the institution to inculcating good character in the students.

He said one of the mission of the institution is to teach good character and attitude, adding that such will extrapolate the background and institution attended by the person.

“Your parents may be considered right to bring you here as an undergraduate, but I tell you that gold fish has no place to hide. From your behaviour and attitude people will start to ask you where you trained.

“We are already receiving good reports from outside, I urge you to take advantage of the treasure inherent in the institution and pay attention to become good citizens of Nigeria.”

He noted that in achieving good character, the institution assessed the students right from the interview stage to ascertain their person before considering them for admission.