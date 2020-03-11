Audu Ogbe Emerges ACF Chairman

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe has been elected Chairman of the northern socio-cultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

A former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, also emerged as the Secretary General of the forum.

Names of those elected announced yesterday at a meeting of the General Assembly of the forum held in Kaduna.

Ambassador Shehu Malami; Senator Fred Orti and Ambassador Ibrahim Mai Sule, were elected as chairman, deputy chairman and vice chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), respectively.

Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are Senator Ibrahim Ida (Deputy Chairman); Senator Salihu Matori -Vice Chairman; Alhaji Tambari Ahmed – Deputy Secretary General; Alhaji Yakubu Gobir – Assistant Secretary General; Mr. Emmanuel Yaweh – Publicity Secretary; Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako -Deputy Publicity Secretary; and Col. Aliyu Audu (rtd) as Assistant Publicity Secretary.

Also elected are Alhaji Shuaibu Shehu- Legal Adviser; Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi- Deputy Legal Adviser; Alhaji Mohammed Jibrin – Assistant Legal Adviser; Alhaji Babasule Bisalla-Treasurer; Ms Fati E. Ibrahim -Deputy treasurer; Alhaji Yusuf Jega -Assistant treasurer; Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki -Financial Secretary; Chief Kevin Kwap-Deputy Financial Secretary, among others.

The meeting of the General Assembly was presided over by the outgoing BoT Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Fika.