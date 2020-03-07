Tacha at Queen Sono’s Premier

Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, was one of the stars on the red carpet at the exclusive screening of “Queen Sono” at Filmhouse Cinemas, IMAX Lekki, Lagos last week.

Tacha, a video blogger and an Instagram influencer, stole the show on the red carpet. Nollywood’s finest had gathered in Lagos to watch the first episode of Netflix’s first Original African Series. It follows the story of a female spy, played by South African actress Pearl Thusi, who effortlessly fights crime, while dealing with

serious issues in her personal life.