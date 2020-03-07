PwC Chess4Change Mentorship Begins in Lagos

The much-awaited Chess4Change mentorship programme for secondary school students have finally commenced in Lagos.

The programme, according to the organisers, is aimed to tutor and nurture secondary school students about chess and also to enlightening the students on skill set that would help them thrive in their academics and in the future.

The mentorship which is the first of several others kicked off with a tour of the PwC office complex as student-beneficiaries of the program were ushered through the facility by PwC officials, who described the layout and inner workings of the organisation.

This was keeping in line with the objectives of the mentorship sessions to inspire and motivate students by creating a close contact point between the students and the PwC brand.

The event also featured its trademark mentorship sessions which were delivered by an esteemed range of facilitators including Number 4 ranked chess player, Oluwafemi Balogun as well as PwC Representatives.

Facilitators at the event also disussed topics such as; digital skills: requisite skills to thrive in a digital world, financial literacy: The hacks of saving culture and self-esteem: How to build your self-confidence.

Dignitaries in attendance inlude: Mrs Delia Asuzu – Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, PwC, Mrs Lynda Ori – Senior Associate, Marketing & Communications, Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji – Senior Associate, Technology Advisory, PwC, Ms Chinasa Ken-ugwuh- Manager, PwC, Dr Bola Adigun- Associate Director, PwC, Mr Oluwafemi Balogun- International Chess Master & 4th Highest FIDE rated Nigerian Player, Chess Facilitators, District Officers and Principals

The initiative sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC); one of the world’s leading audit and advisory firms was supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Education and Nigeria Chess Federation.