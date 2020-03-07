Negotiations over Joshua, Fury Heavyweight Title Clash Yielding Positive Result

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury remain at the centre of talks to stage an undisputed title fight in 2020, and promoter Eddie Hearn has described progress as “all positive”.

Fury captured the WBC title by spectacularly beating Deontay Wilder meaning both recognised heavyweight champions are British – Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

Talks are underway between Joshua’s promoter Hearn and Fury’s US-based promoter Bob Arum to pit them against each other later this year, although both champions must come through separate fights in the meantime.

Joshua will defend his gold against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then Fury and Wilder are expected to meet for a third time in July.

“There’s no reason why a deal can’t be done now to lock in Joshua and Fury for that November-December date,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Conversations are ongoing with Bob Arum and are all positive.”

Hearn had previously said: “The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.

“Joshua and Fury are certainly going to be boxing twice [or a] trilogy. That’s part of the deal that we are looking to do ASAP – a two-fight agreement with Fury and Arum at the end of this year then summer 2021.

“We must try and do that fight in the UK. Ask AJ and Fury where they would like it, and they would say the UK. We know there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make this fight in the UK.

“There will be two of these, maybe three, so certainly summer 2021 we’ll get one in the UK. I would love to make the first one in the UK because we’ve got two British world champions who will fight for the undisputed title – this is never going to happen again. To do it in the UK would be very special.”

