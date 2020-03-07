Juliet Ibrahim at 34

Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, was all over the social media on Tuesday with breath-taking pictures to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The award-winning actress wrote: “Men may not understand how far You’ve brought me. They may not understand.

I worship you today Jesus ome kannaya. I worship You today… The doer of all good things. Whatever You say comes to pass. Onye di nso (Holy One).

The only precious lamb of God. When you’re involved things change. I can’t imagine what I would be without You. Go without you, can’t live without You. Thank You Lord for another year! #atoasttolife #March3rd #happybirthdayqueen.”