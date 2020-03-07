Constituents Honour Anyaso who Plegdes Quality Service

Supporters and constituents of Chima Anyaso who lost the House of Representatives seat in the Bende Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday gathered to honour and assure him of their support.

Anyaso who had clinched the PDP ticket for the House of representatives won but his victory upturned by the courts assured his people that he was still committed to their welfare and development.

Anyaso who represents Bende, Abia North of Abia State assured the gathering that he was still committed to development and welfare of humanity

According to him though the 2019 election didn’t go his way, regardless, he was very determined to fulfil his God-given mandate of uplifting the people of Bende through numerous individual and corporate charity projects. He assured that he will partner with well-meaning individuals and groups, governments and non-government agencies for the benefit of Bende and the entire Abia State.

Speaking through one of their representatives, the elders of Bende praised Anyaso for never relenting in the pursuit of the good and betterment of the people of his constituency. They praised Anyaso’s initiative in Education through the Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation, his dedication to healthcare through the various medical outreach programs and more importantly the various empowerment programs for the youth which has seen numerous jobs created and more families lifted out of poverty.

The youth group on their part praised Anyaso for always speaking out for them and for having a mind of always seeking out opportunities to offer support of fulfillment of their aspirations. It will be recalled that Anyaso has sponsored and continued to support several skills acquisition and youth development initiative which has seen hundreds of young people gain a means of livelihood while many started out on new businesses.

Speaking to the media, Anyaso said “it is my call to serve, so I will continue to promote the ideas that will bring about development, prosperity and hope to the people of Bende. This is what my duty is and as they say ‘Charity begins at Home’. We, as a people, as young people and as leaders must invest our time and resources for the good of our community through good works and positive service, this is what service to humanity means”