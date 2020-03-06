Two NYSC Members Drown in Bayelsa

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, yesterday commiserated with the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the drowning of two corps members serving in the state.

The two members, who would have passed out of the scheme with their colleagues yesterday, drowned in the Nembe River in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The governor expressed the condolences of the people and government of the state to the families of the deceased corps members, and urged those in whose care corps members serving in the state are to ensure their safety under their care.

Diri urged corps members who served/serving in the state to be good ambassadors of the state, noting that the people of Bayelsa State are peaceful and hospitable.

He said having lived and interacted with the people, corps members were better placed to tell the Bayelsa story to the rest of the world, even as he encouraged those who wished to stay back in the state to feel free to do so.

Diri promised to complete the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, and approve the land allocated for siting the secretariat of the scheme in Yenagoa.

Earlier, during a visit by the NYSC South-south Area Commander, Omatade Ayodele-Benjamin, the governor promised to continue to partner the scheme for the development of the state and the welfare of corps members.

Benjamin, in his remarks, expressed the NYSC readiness to contribute towards developing the state by deploying its members in critical areas of need.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Ojugo Elizabeth, said over 5,000 corps members were currently serving in the state, out of which about 1,400 rounded off their mandatory one year national service on March 5.