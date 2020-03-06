Tolulope Oke’s Cookie Pot Projects Positive Values

Mary Nnah

Tolulope Oke, the dynamic and creativity-inclined actress has produced a new film titled” Cookie Pot”, which she says is a reflection about life.

“My passion in movie production is for movies that inspire hope in people and enliven the spirits of the audience”, said one of the versatile and vibrant actresses in Nollywood.

Oke who has been around Nollywood for a while said movies should project the good pedigree of youths as cultured and diligent set of people. She noted further that movies should also teach basic moral doctrines to add value to the audience.

“I believe in hope and I tried to project life and it possibilities”, she noted, stressing that, “Cookie Pot is a story of survival wherever you find yourself. There is always a means of survival”.

The inspiration for Cookie Pot, she revealed generated from a carwash that turned into a big business. Some notable Nollywood starts who featured in Cookie Pot are Adejumo Lewis,Funso Adeolu,Sola Sobowale,Ayo Adesanya,Bolanle Ninalowo, Omowunmi Dada and a host of others.

Oke explained that the message in the movie is that, there is the need for women to support women.

“The young women should see the bigger picture of whatever they are doing. Possibilities are endless in life. Whatever you are doing, you should not give up. You can always be a better person wherever you are. You should learn to survive in a way that will add value to others”, she noted.

She believes Cookie Pot will challenge every young lady out there to have the strong will to succeed against all the odds in life.

Born in Lagos, Oke attended Mercy Day Primary School and St. Mary Primary School, both in Okota, Lagos. She later attended Remo Divisional High School in Sagamu, Ogun State and Ibadan Grammar School, in Oyo State. She read Sociology at the University of Lagos. She later studied Dramatic Arts at the Obafemi Awolowo, University, Ife.

“I have been independent minded as young person. Acting has been in me since my primary school days. My parents didn’t see the skills in me so they wanted me to study Law. All they wanted to see was that their only girl became a lawyer.”

However, Oke joined the Nigeria movie industry in 2005/2006 but started fully 2011/2012 when she featured in Awure Eni produced by Muhideen Oladapo. Ibrahim Chatta,Moji Olaiya were also part of the movie too. She has featured in over 20 movies including Dazling Mirage by Tunde Kelani, Jennifer diary and Induststreet by Scene one TV owned by Funke Akindele.

Her first personal production work was Bi ala (like a dream) which featured Peju Ogunmola, Akin Lewis, Dele Odule and others in 2012.

“I also did Alebu mi (My weakness) in 2015. I produced Omiran (Giant) in 2016 which featured Femi Adebayo, Rose Odita, Funso Adeolu, Dupe Jiayesinmi and others. I later produced Homesick in London in 2016. The movie focused on Nigerians living in Diaspora and coming back home for them, remained the best option.

Oke believes the movie industry is improving as it is on the world map. That according to her, this is very encouraging, adding, “Nigerians in diaspora can watch movies without getting the CD’s across to them.”

Oke is delighted that now; there are several platforms that many people showcase their talents she wants tradition and culture to be showcased more in a positive way in her movies.

“In the real sense of it, selling our culture makes us unique but it should be done appropriately. Our culture should be projected positively. The industry should always project positive values. There are several innovative values that can impact the society,” she added.