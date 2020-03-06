OJ Returns with ‘Our Jesus Story’

After a five-year hiatus from Nollywood to concentrate on his other businesses, front-line filmmaker, Ojiofor Ezeanyanche is returning to the scene with a new movie entitled ‘Our Jesus Story’.

The veteran filmmaker popularly known as OJ described the faith-based movie as the perfect comeback for him.

The inspiration to make the film according to him came a decade ago but he couldn’t make the movie even after writing the script. The constant urge to make the film finally prompted him to return.

‘Our Jesus Story’, according to OJ, is an African expression of the story of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“It is a divine fulfillment of a burden that has been in my heart all these years. This is a very bold step on its own, considering the fact that the story is not fiction, a story everyone who has read the Bible or not, is familiar with.”

Some of Nollywood stars in the production include Eucharia Anunobi.

Long before his break, OJ amassed wealth from filmmaking during the early days of Nollywood. Some of his movies include ‘Ashes to Ashes’ , ‘Only Love’, ‘Egg of Life’, ‘My Love’, ‘Two Rats’ among others which his production outfit became known for.