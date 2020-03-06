Govt Uncovered 70,000 Ghost Workers, Says Finance Minister

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has disclosed that the federal government has flushed out 70,000 ghost workers from its payroll.

Ahmed stated this in Kano yesterday during a retreat organised by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for federal directors.

She explained that since the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel System (IPPS) system not less than 70,000 ghost workers were detected and uncovered.

The minister, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for fully supporting the nation treasury and prudent financial management, added that the financial institution has never had a sound support like now.

“President Buhari has shown highest level of financial commitment in ensuring deepest financial prudent and management and the expectations is for all to give him maximum support for the nation to achieve more financial management.

“IPPS system is eliminating ghost workers and very soon the nation would be free of ghost workers and all criminal tendencies attributed to financial management,” the minister said.

The minister added that as the nation fully implement IPPS financial system in all the federal government ministries, departments and agencies, not less than 55 per cent of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members have said to have fully complied and registered.

She encouraged the remaining ASUU members who were yet to register and comply with the IPPS system to do so in order to get their February salaries.