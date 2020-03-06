FG Lists Beneficiaries of $22.7bn Loan

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A total of 34 projects are to be financed with the $22.7 billion external loan approved thursday for the federal government by the Senate.

The loan would be sourced from eight external financiers including World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, German Development Bank and China Eximbank.

According to the 55-page report of the Senator Clifford Ordia-led Senate committee on Foreign and Local Debts which considered President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the $22.7 billion loan and was approved at plenary’s thursday by the upper chamber, the benefiting projects and the amount voted against them include $800 million for the completion of East-West road; $500 million for NTA Digitalisation; National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Project would gulp $328.1 million; $481.09 million for Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, while Phase Two of Abuja Mass Rail Transit Project is voted $1.252,293,005.

The projects are to be financed by China Eximbank.

Other projects to be financed by China Eximbank include Lagos-Kano Railway Modernisation $5,530,000,000; Railway Modernisation Coastal Railway Project (Calabar-Port Harcourt-Onne Deep Seaport segment – $3,474,000,000 and Mambila Hydro Electric Power Project – $4,800,000,000.

The $2.85 billion facility from the World Bank would be used to execute nine projects, including

Nigeria Electricity Transmission and Access Project – $364,000,000; Social Inclusion and Welfare Advancement project (Renamed National Social Safety Net Project) – $500,000,000; Economic Reforms and Governance Project 11(Renamed Fiscal Governance and Institutions Project (FGIP) – $200,000,000; Development of the Mining Industry – $150,000,000 and Education Sector Reform Programme (Renamed Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) – $500,000,000.

Others are Development Finance Project co-financed by – (IDA-$500m, AFD-$130m, AFDB- $400m, ADF-$50, Kfw-$200m) – $500,000,000;

Kaduna State Development Policy (DPO)(Renamed Kaduna State Economic Transformation Programme-for-result) – $350,000,000; Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Infrastructure, Livelihood, Food Security and Recovery (Renamed Multi-sectoral Crises Recovery)- $200,000,000 and Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement Project in West Africa – $90,000,000.

The African Development Bank is expected to finance 10 projects to the tune of $1.88 billion, which include Rural Water Supply and Sanitation- $150,000,000; Agriculture Transformation Agenda Support Project 11 (ATASP) – $200,000,000; Staple Crops Processing Zones (SCPZs) – $500,000,000; Institutional Strengthening and implementation of Policy Reforms – $33,750,000 and Emergency Road Rehabilitation Maintenance – $434,700,000.

Other projects to be financed by the bank are: Development Finance Project co-finaced by IDS – $500 million, AFD – $130 million, AfDB – $400 million, AFF- $50 million, KFW – $200 million ($450,000,000); Lake Chad Basin Commission -$13,000,000; Integrated Programme for Development and Adaptation to climate change in the Niger Basin – $6,000,000; Abdijan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Study – $1,500,000 and North-east Nigeria Integrated Social Protection, Basic Health, Education, Nutrition Service Livelihood – $100,000,000.

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is to finance Health System Project to the tune of $110,000,000; JICA is to support Power Transmission Project with $200,000,000, while German Development Bank (KfW) is to finance Development Finance Project with $200,000,000.

The four AfDB projects to be financed to the tune of $480 million include Vocational Training in the Power Sector -$50,000,000;

Development Finance Project co-financed by IDS – $500 million, AFD – $130, AfDB – $400 million, ADF – $50 million, KFW-$200m ($130,000,000);

Nigeria Housing Finance Project Guarantee Scheme – $100,000,000 and TCN Overall Transmission System Enhancement Project – $200,000,000.