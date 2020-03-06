COVID-19: BASL Cautions Travellers

In the aftermath of the Coronavirus currently ravaging nations of the world, management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has advised travellers to be safety conscious, particularly in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene. In a statement issued in Lagos, the firm maintained that its officials have been strategically positioned to carry out necessary checks and other safety tips to assist other public health officials to track and report suspicious incidents. This, it stated, was being carried out in line with laid down instructions by regulatory agencies.

The statement, according to Mr. Ayotunde Osowe of the Corporate Communications department, charged airport users to cooperate with terminal officials in the onerous task of ridding the nation of any likelihood of unwanted disease, stressing the need for concerted efforts by all and sundry geared towards making the society habitable for all.

Since the disease broke out in China in December 2019, it has recorded 90, 000 cases with 3,000 deaths reported cases in no less than 48 countries. Nigeria, in like manner, announced the outbreak of the disease few days ago, courtesy of an Italian consultant who came in for a business trip.

BASL Safety Manager, Mr. Charles Aroguma, while speaking, noted that his team was in regular touch with officials of the Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to give necessary support and other intervention to ward-off the dreaded disease.

Aroguma, who noted that sanitisers have been deployed to various beats at the terminal where personnel usually have direct interface with members of the public, also stated: “Our men are fully on ground, closely observing the turn of events. We are ensuring that our security personnel use hand gloves and other necessary preventive measures while screening passengers; and ensure they change the hand gloves regularly.

“We are optimistic of meaningful outlook, as we have also concluded plans to deploy temperature measurement device to take the temperature of all terminal users at the various entry points.”