2020 Police Games: Anambra Will Net N1.5bn from Hosting, Says Obiano

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said that the state will make at least N1.5bn from hosting the on going 2020 Police Games.

Obiano who spoke to journalists at Oma Event Centre after watching a kickboxing match said, “We have about 15,000 people who came into the state from outside.

“If they spend at least N100,000, we will have fresh N1.5billion which has been injected into the state.

The police guys enter buses here and pay, the bus driver buys fuel, the fuel seller buys fish and so money keeps circulating.

“It is to the glory of God that we are hosting and we thank God they chose us and every thing is working perfectly for now.”

Obiano said that the hosting right has helped the state to upgrade its facilities and even build new ones.

“Some sportswriters have already approached me, and they are happy with the facilities we have here, and they have told me they want to host some games here.

“Through this game, we will produce lots of Onyalis, Ajunwas and lots of them. We will ensure that the facilities are there for people to keep training after now, but we will schedule the time when the facilities will be opened for training.

“Through this games, we now have an Olympics-sized swimming pool, and you know it is the only one in the South East. These are our advantages,” concludes the governor.