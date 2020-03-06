12 Girls, Pregnant Women Rescued in Ogun Baby Factory

The police in Ogun State have uncovered baby making factory at Imedu Okori community in Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state where young girls in various phases of pregnancy were rescued.

The police burst the factory on February 28 when one of the inmates, who escaped from the home, reported at Mowe police station she was lured into the facility and held captive there for sometime against her consent.

The escapee alleged the female Operator of the criminal home, Florence Ogbonna, who lured her into the home usually contract the service of some able bodied men to impregnate them.

Immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, she further alleged it would be taken away by Ogbonna .

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, in a statement said the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division Marvis Jayeola mobilised his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20 and 25 years were rescued with six amongst them heavily pregnant.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), stated further that three suspects – Florence Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze(male) and Chibuzor Okafor (male) were arrested in connection with the factory.

According to the Police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson has given instruction for the transfer of the suspects to the anti+ human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for further investigation.

He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they would be re-united with their respective families.