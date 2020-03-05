TenticP Comms Partners Think Big

The organizers of the annual Nigeria Corporate Services Conference, NiCoS, TenticP Communications Nigeria Limited has announced a partnership agreement with Think Big Freelance Consulting on the 2020 and the second edition of the programme.

The partnership which was announced during signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU by the management of both organisations.

According to the Founder and the Lead Strategist, TenticP Communications, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen, the partnership would form a synergy between both organisations for hitch free conference.

She said NiCoS conference 2020 rides on the success of the maiden edition of the event held in May last year where the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf gave the keynote address on the theme: “Building a sustainable economic growth through quality corporate services delivery” while the immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, Mr. Babatunde Fowler made a presentation on a sub-theme: “Due diligence, best practices in revenue generation.

Ajikanle-Nurudeen disclosed that the conference would set conversation on due diligence and best practices that could guarantee quality service delivery in both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She said, “The NiCoS conference is a platform designed to enhance business and economic growth, foster best practices and due diligence to drive sustainable development in Nigeria through corporate services.

“Consequently, the programme focuses on: Getting the public to have a fair idea of variance of public services available to them in both public and private organizations. To showcase the performance of public and private organizations in dispensing quality services. To broadly enable members of the public to have a fair knowledge of the comparative advantages or benefits they can access from organizations performing similar functions. Achieving overall business objectives through quality and effective corporate services. Leveraging Technology for Corporate Services across sectors of the Nigerian economy. Networking, Collaboration, Connectivity for business opportunities.”