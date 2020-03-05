Tambuwal Inspects Rural Road Project

Urges beneficiaries of N20,000 grant to be frugal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the 18 kilometers Kebbe -Ungushi rural road in Kebbe local government area in the southern axis of the state

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello,, said the governor who was in the area in continuation of his disbursement of the grant of N20,000 to 1000 people in each of the 23 local government areas in the state, was told that work had started in earnest on the road project as the contractor handling the project had mobilised to the site.

Briefing the governor, the state commissioner for rural development Alhaji Usman Dan Madami said the project was billed to be completed within three months.

So far, Dan Madami revealed, the clearing of the road had progressed to the extent that the rate of execution was about 20%.

Meanwhile, the governor has charged the beneficiaries of his administration’s empowerment grant of N20,000 per beneficiary to utilize the money judiciously in order to improve their businesses.

The grant of about N4 billion targets 200,000 people and is aimed at assisting people in the rural areas of the state to improve their small scale businesses.

Tambuwal further explained that if prudently utilized the monies would serve as greater means of establishing small businesses which could lead to wealth creation and enhance human capital development.

He therefore appealed to the people of the

area and the state to give more support to his administration’s quest to bring more development to the state especially in the areas of education, health and rural development.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to introducing more programmes aimed at uplifting the well-being of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

In his remarks, the deputy governor Alhaji Manir Muhammad Dan Iya explained that 500 male and 500 female would benefit in each of the 23 local government areas.

He charged the people in the state to always pray for the present administration for continue to execute various developmental projects.