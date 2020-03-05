NGO Trains Bauchi Journalists on Child Birth Spacing

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Journalists in Bauchi State have been urged to sensitise families on the importance of child spacing.

The call was made by the Coordinator, DevComm, Akinlolu Akinpelumi, recently during a three-day training for journalists in Bauchi State.

Stressing that as critical stakeholders in creating enabling environment and disseminating useful information to community members, he said journalists should be up and doing.

Akinpelumi said the role of journalists cannot be overemphasised, adding that the training was to equip them on the rudiments of reporting family health issues in order to create positive awareness.

He said: “Use your platform to discuss family health matters, especially child spacing methods in order to make it accessible and acceptable to the targeted audience.”

Also, the Bauchi State Programme Coordinator, The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Rabi Ekele said the training was aimed at creating a synergy between the journalists, DevComm and TCI on how to take the message of family health to the targeted audience in the state.

Ekele said: “TCI has been in Bauchi for few years now engaged in creating awareness on issues of child spacing in order to correct the misconceptions and myths attached to the issues.”