MTN Restates Commitment to Boost SMEs’ Operations

MTN Nigeria has restated its resolve to support technology solutions that will enhance the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

With over 65 million customers in Nigeria and 30 million data subscribers, MTN Nigeria said its goal is to help small Nigerian businesses to scale up.

Senior Manager, SME Segment, MTN Nigeria, Damilola Runsewe, reiterated the company’s commitment to drive growth for small businesses in Nigeria with the innovative products and service offerings available to entrepreneurs and other MSMEs during the Techpoint SME Clinic in Iganmu, Lagos, recently.

The first edition of the SME Clinic was designed to equip SMEs with the tools they need to accelerate their businesses leveraging the power of technology. Business process automation, social media marketing, data analysis for small businesses, selling online and customer relations, were some of the topics discussed.

Notable business leaders and Startup experts such as the Director, Lagos Chapter, StartUpGrind, Uwem Uwemakpan; Partners Lead, Google Nigeria, Tolulope Akinyele; and Founder, NaturaGlow by Abby Jo, Tope Olofin, also shared insights.

The event saw some entrepreneurs and small business owners receive grants for scaling their businesses. It was a gathering to build networks, share ideas, seek financing opportunities and learn more about tech products and services that could aid their operations.

At the event, MTN Nigeria showcased select MSME products and services, which it currently offers, as well as those being developed. According to Runsewe, “We understand some of the pain points of small businesses and have developed products and platforms to suit the distinct needs of these businesses to help them turn it up. The Hynetflex and CallAssist are a few from our bouquet of offerings that cater to small businesses.

“MTN Nigeria continues to support and collaborate with other organizations (private and public) that share the same aspirations of providing cost-efficient solutions to individuals and businesses.”