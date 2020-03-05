Kano Court Sets Aside Abuja Court Order Suspending Oshiomhole as APC Chair

A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday set aside the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress.





A Federal High Court Abuja had on Wednesday ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC chairman, pending the determination of a suit against him.

But on Thursday, Justice Lewis Allagoa of tte federal high court Kano ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

