Kano Assembly Receives Two Fresh Petitions against Emir Sanusi

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State House of Assembly wednesday read two petitions sent to the lawmakers by a civil society organisation and a Kano resident, calling for the investigation of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The Chairman of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and member, representing Sumaila Constituency, Hamza Massu, read one of the petitions which was signed by the Chairman of Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture, Mohammed Bello, while the other was signed by Muhammad Mukhtar.

The petitions called for the investigation of the Emir over his non-challantt attitudes which they alleged were against the religion, culture and traditions of Kano people.

“Apart from the written petitions, the petitioners have also presented some video tapes which contained contents that will serve as a prove to their petitions,” Massu said.

The petitioners prayer before the Assembly is that the lawmakers should investigate the Emir and take necessary actions on the issue.

However, legislators deliberated and ordered the standing committee of the Assembly on petitions to take appropriate action.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Engr. Hamisu Chidari, was co-opted into the committee to lead the investigation and the committee was given one week to present its report.

Also, the Assembly Majority Leader, Kabiru Hasaan, and the Chief Whip, Labaran Ayuba ,were added as supporting members of the committee.

Kano House of Assembly directed the committee to commence the investigation, while a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussain, suggested that the content of the pettition should be made public.

But, the Speaker explained to him that according to the section 3, sub-section (b) of the Assembly rule, there’s no need for the further explanation of such petition in the public.

“We have charged our committee to go through the petitions, look into the issues raised and report back to the Assembly for further deliberations on the issue,” he said.