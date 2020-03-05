FCT Impounds 33 Commercial Motorcycles

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task-team on Traffic Management has impounded 33 commercial motorcycles 24 hours after it began the clampdown on operators plying the AYA-Nyanya Expressway.

The chairman of Task-team, Ikharo Attah, who gave the statistics at a press briefing in Abuja, said 11 vehicles were impounded on Monday evening with another 22 on Tuesday morning.

At the briefing were the Special Assistant (Media) to the FCT Minister, Abubakar Sani, and the Deputy Director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dele Yaro.

Attah said: “The commercial motorcycles are to work in the suburbs. But it is worrisome that they drive against traffic and on high speed. The misbehaviour of the commercial motorcyclists is reaching the roof top and it is high time we took a decisive action.”

He added that the enforcement would begin on the Southern parkway linking the FCTA, Area 8 and the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway among others on March 9.

Yaro said no fewer than 300 persons had been arrested for offences ranging from answering or making phone calls while driving, to driving against the traffic. He said only 19 of them were discharged and acquitted.

He said five magistrates had been posted to the mobile courts for quick trial and judgement.

In his contribution, Sani said the FCTA was determined to make driving a pleasure and safe experience in Abuja.

“We would ensure that people communing in the city meet their appointments and get their job done,” he said.