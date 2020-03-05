EU Stages Live Play, August Meeting, to Mark International Women’s Day

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, the Delegation of European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS in collaboration with Raconteur Productions, will today stage a live performance of the theatre play, August Meeting in line with its policy of putting gender equality and culture at the heart of its partnerships across the globe.

This year’s International Women’s Day celebration with the theme, “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights’ is aligned with the United Nations’ new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Produced by Raconteur Productions, August Meeting is the powerful story of a group of women who sought social, economic and political redress and demanded political representation in colonial Nigeria. Themes such as feminism, gender equality, women participation in politics are explored in the play, incorporating traditional dances.

August Meeting tells the intriguing story of the colonial era Nigeria, when a group of women, suspecting that a head count of lives and property, ordered by the British administrators in then Eastern Nigeria, would lead to direct taxation, came together to put up a resistance that was unprecedented in scope and remarkable in the success.

The production stars well-regarded names in Nigeria’s film industry, including Gloria Anozie-Young, who plays Nwanyereuwa, Bella Rose Okojie, Ijeoma Aniebo, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji and Deola Gimbiya.

The play is part of activities put together to allow women and men to reflect on and celebrate the progress made towards full attainment of women’s rights, as well as to build momentum and support for further action.