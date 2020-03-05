Coronavirus: Bauchi Extends Surveillance to Airport, Motor Packs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bauchi State, the authorities have extended surveillance to airports, motor parks, Yankari Game Reserves and mining areas.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, who disclosed this recently, said the state government immediately swung into action following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Nigeria last week.

According to him, the government took some measures including strengthening and expanding the current Lassa Emergency Preparedness Response Team (EPR) at the Emergency Operation Centre to include COVID-19; improving the standard of the state Isolation Centers at ATBUTH, IDHE and creating additional hold rooms at the Specialist Hospital Bauchi in case of any eventuality.

“These also include prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, daily coordination meeting at the state’s EOC and an ongoing plan to intensify awareness creation in the state,” he added.

Maigoro also assured that the state government was always ready to partner all persons, groups and organisations in its determination towards providing quality healthcare services in the state.

The commissioner then appealed to the people in the state not to abuse social media by spreading misinformation about the disease, adding that this can cause panic.

He said suspected cases should be reported to the nearest health facility in the state or call any of the following hotlines, 08032717887, 08038320977 and 08028618516.