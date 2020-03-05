Buhari Appoints Justice Dongban-Mensem as Acting Court of Appeal President

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja approved the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the acting President of the Court of Appeal.

Mensem who hails from Plateau State, will act for an initial period of three months, with effect from March 6, 2020.

Mensem will take over from Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who will formally quit service Thursday, March 6, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The appointment of Mensem, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was the fallout of the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to the president in compliance with the provisions of Section 238(4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, the statement added, will act in that capacity until a substantive appointment into the position is made by Buhari subject to Senate confirmation.

