Toyota’s C-HR Cross-over Gets a Nip ‘N Tuck

by Bennett Oghifo

Toyota’s expressive compact cross-over has been freshened up with design, safety and specification updates. The updated Toyota C-HR remains true to its iconic visual identity and the coupe-like lines create a bold style that continues to stand out, according to a statement by the automaker.

THE FACE

Both front and rear areas have received detailed attention, bringing refinement to this expressive vehicle, while a painted lower lip reinforces the dynamic figure with a strong, wide and elevated stance.

The front bumper has gone ‘under the knife’ with a wider and larger lower air dam and more vertically positioned side air intakes. The ‘facelift’ also includes repositioning of the fog lamps, to a higher and more outward position.

The headlights on standard and Plus models have been upgraded to premium LED technology (bringing it in-line with the Luxury model), with the daytime running lights (DRLs) and indicators combined into one frontal projector emitting a single smooth line above the main beam. At the rear, the new bright red tail lamps are connected by a gloss black spoiler creating a single clean shape.

THE STRUCTURE

The acclaimed 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues as the anchor of the range – delivering effortless mid-range punch and cruising ability paired to either a CVT or 6-speed manual transmission. It continues to produce 85kW and 185Nm across a broad rpm range, whilst using just 6.3 litres per 100 km of fuel (6.4 for the CVT). CO2 emissions are pegged low at 141 – 144 g/km.

Dynamic upgrades include modified EPS tuning for improved steering feel. All variants also feature an upgraded NVH pack to further reduce cabin noise. The wheel-and-tyre package comprises 17” wheels for the standard model, while the Plus and Luxury grades receive turbine-shaped 18” alloy wheels.

THE TECH

The new C-HR debuts a new OEM-sourced multimedia system that upgrades Toyota’s connectivity offer. This system now allows full smartphone integration and supports even the latest versions of Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. This feature allows occupants to mirror their cellphone on the vehicle screen – opening up a world of connectivity options, including music streaming and navigation solutions.

As part of the multimedia upgrade the screen size has been ‘enlarged’ from 6.1 to 8” (20cm). The Multi-information Display (MID) screen too has been upgraded from 3.7 to 4.2” (10cm) on the Plus grade.

All Toyota models come equipped with Toyota Connect, including a complimentary 15 Gb in car Wi-Fi allocation, vehicle telematics and enhanced user features via the MyToyota app.

THE SAFETY

A key component of this lifecycle refresh is the additional safety specification across the model range. The standard and Plus grades receive side, curtain and driver knee airbags – in addition to the front driver and passenger units – while rear seatbelt force limiters and pre-tensioners have been added to the standard grade derivative.

The flagship ‘Luxury’ grade model inherits a complete suite of electronic driver safety aids in the form of the Toyota Safety Sense system. These are made up of Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Pre-crash system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist.

THE SHADES

The Standard and Plus models are available in six exterior shades, including newly-available Inferno Orange and Oxide Bronze metallic hues. The Luxury grade is exclusively offered in bi-tone configuration – with Passion Red, Nebula Blue and Inferno Orange being the latest tints on offer – all paired with a black roof.

THE GUARANTEE

All C-HR models are sold with a 6-services/90 000 km service plan (intervals set at 15 000 km) and 3-year/100 000km warranty. Customers can also purchase a variety of service and/or warranty add-ons at their local dealership.