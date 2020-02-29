Teni Sets Out to Marry

Dr. Dolor Entertainment star, Teni, kicks off 2020 with a new single titled, Marry. The “Billionaire” crooner looks good to also buzz with this, writes

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After a successful run last year as predicted, especially with multiple awards to show for it, singer and songwriter Teni (Teniola Apata) has registered a new single titled Marry. The Dr. Dolor Entertainment star artiste kick starts the year with this impressive song, laced with good lyrics and melody. The song was released after her post on social media about a fan asking her when she will be getting married, and “Marry” by Teni was all about the marriage stuff which she claimed her mama asked her about and she chorused, “This year, Next Year or Never.” The song is a question to a lover who hasn’t proposed after a long period of courtship.

A socially conscious music, the Jaysynths produced song talks to every single lady out there that wants marriage. Teni on this record calls out her supposed boy lover who she has been dating for seven years without getting a marriage ring. Marry comes after the release of her highly acclaimed project, the “Billionaire” EP which was released back in October 2019. To a critic, the song is cut from the same sonic pattern as, ‘Wait’ and it’s a better version of ‘Power Rangers.’

In another commentator’s note, the idea behind this song is quite creative; many artistes don’t talk about stuff like this. Teni got a groovy mid-tempo instrumental and turned it around to a question. ‘Marry’ is that kind of song, you listen to and you begin to have a self-evaluation. The mid-tempo instrumental begins with African shakers and a guitar tune alongside Teni vocals.

The vocal delivery, lyrics, and organisation are above average. The story behind this song might be a bad vibe to some, as many don’t like to be asked the question of marriage. Teni gave a mid-tempo groovy instrumental a melancholic vibe. Many single listeners would definitely not put this song on repeat. Maybe… Teni Makanaki has songs like “Power Rangers, Uyo Meyo, Case, Askamaya, Billionaire” among others to her credit.

Teniola Apata released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records. The 27-year-old left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017 and started gaining prominence after releasing the single Fargin in September of the same year. She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles Askamaya, Case and Uyo Meyo. Askamaya was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

Teni won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She also won Best New Artiste at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. NotJustOk ranked her eighth on its list of the 10 Hottest Artistes In Nigeria. On 20 February 2019, Teni was featured on YouTube Music’s Trending Artiste on the Rise. On May 3, 2019, she released the video for “Sugar Mummy”.

On June 14, 2019, she released a new single titled “Power Rangers”. The Case crooner, in a list of multiple nominations at the 2019 Headies Awards, carted home Best Pop Single of the year, Best Recording of the Year, Best Vocal Performance (Female) and was also nominated Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019.