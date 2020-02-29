Self-Love Campaign by M.O.T

By Azuka Ogujiuba

M.O.T celebrated the month of February, typically seen as the month of love, and the month to embrace Self-love. The women’s wear brand shot a campaign focusing on self-love featuring its Co-Founder, Mo Agusto alongside two loving personalities, Ozinna Anumudu and Dimma Umeh. These are three women who embody the popular slang “living your best life” – and so, M.O.T could think of no better women to celebrate and champion this campaign.

It is important to start the year balanced, confident and motivated. The messages M.O.T is promoting this year: love the skin you’re in, enjoy every moment of your unique journey and celebrate your wins- big or small!

Dimma Umeh is a content creator, lifestyle blogger and YouTuber with over 300,000 subscribers. She’s been featured in both local and international publications and her YouTube videos have garnered over 20 million views.

Ozinna Anumudu is the founder of TSC Agency, a brand strategy and communications agency that works across industries in Nigeria. She is very passionate about fashion and branding, and has been a huge advocate for the #BuyNigerian movement for years!

Mo Agusto is a fashion designer, image consultant and lifestyle enthusiast. She is passionate about fashion, food and social issues, especially those concerning women. She is the Chief Creative Officer and Co- Founder of M.O.T.