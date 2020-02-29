Russel Smith Boss to Speak at Francis Cultural Day

Mary Nnah

Chairman, Russel Smith Group, Mr. Leslie Oghomienor has accepted to serve as a special guest of honour and speaker at the annual cultural fiesta event of Saint Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos.

Billed to hold today, Saturday, February 29, 2020, during the event the school will roll out drums in the promotion of the true essence of the diversity of the Nigerian culture, as the foundation for national unity, peace and progress.

The school decision to asked Oghomienor to be a good part of the children, according to the School Administrator, Rev. Fr. Maduabuchi Leo Muoneme, is informed by his antecedent and very good and selfless intents, for the good of humanity, not only towards us, but others, judging from what he has done and still doing over the years.

Oghomienor, said one of the things that give him joy is working with institutions and good spirited individuals who are committed and strongly passionate in their callings of bringing up children – our greater tomorrow in a way we all will benefit from.

“In those good old days raising a child was a collective effort. Thus, in what we are doing, we hope to see and motivate others to join hands in growing a better and peaceful society where we see ourselves as one. Avenue of this nature is a wonderful way to travel in our life journey. Therefore, opportunities of this sort, I embrace with both hands. It’s a great honour to be invited to speak at this great cultural event”, he added.

The festival is intended to show case the rich cultural diversity of the country, as would be performed by the children.

The event is an annual cultural event with the objective of teaching the children the diverse cultures of the Nigerian people and the binding factor and how it can be harnessed in the flourishment of our national peace, progress, prosperity and unity the bed rock of a viable and united society, bounded in true freedom, peace and unity.