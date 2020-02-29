PDP Chieftain Calls for Abrogation of Proposed Repentant Boko Haram Bill

By Sylvester Idowu

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to members of the Senate to abrogate the proposed Bill for the establishment of an Agency for repentant Boko Haram members.

Reacting to the bill which was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Yobe East senatorial district on the floor of the Senate last Thursday, Onuesoke said in a statement yesterday that was a waste of fund, time and indirect encouragement of the fight against insurgents if the bill is allowed to exist.

The former Delta State Governorship aspirant argued that whereas victims of the Boko Haram attacks had remained substantially neglected in the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps to the evils of rape, hunger, malnutrition and other socio-economic vices, the Senate has turned its attention to providing safe havens for those who maimed and killed.

He described the propose bill before the senate as satanic and unconstitutional, adding that those who declared war against innocent citizens and participate in genocide are supposed to be rounded up, prosecuted and made to face the full weight of the law.

Onuesoke maintained that whosoever had proposed such a bill to grant amnesty for criminals who killed, maimed, raped and destroyed innocent peoples lives and property, and threw the country into jeopardy must be thoroughly investigated and probably marked as enemies of the state.

He warned that the move to legislate outright pardon of armed terrorists under the guise of de-radicalisation programme could result in creation of more insurgent groups worst than Boko Haram in the short, medium or long term.

“If government cannot cater for the direct victims of the Boko Haram suspects or address a situation where the soldiers that are risking their lives to contain the insurgents are crying over poor welfare package and the Senate is debating how to grant amnesty to the suspects, it speaks a lot about the characters ruling us. Nigerians must be ready to interrogate the intention of the person that sponsored such a bill.

“How many of those so called repented Boko Haram members are Nigerians? Has anybody verified the certainty of the Nationalities? Besides, what are the evidences to show that they have repented? When were they prosecuted? In which court and who was the Judge? What is wrong with the present Senate? It is a shame that those who claim to represent us seems to be against us with their actions. Can you imagine America debilitating Osama Bin laden? Can you imagine Israeli Government rehabilitating Palestinian terrorists. If care is not taking, one Abubakar Shekau will repent and he will be elected as a governor. May God save Nigeria.” he stated