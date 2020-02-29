NITDA Unfolds Nigeria Digital Transformation Plan

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has announced the digital transformation plan of the government for the nation’s Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The newly appointed Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed the status of the plan in an interview in the inaugural issue of eGovernance Nigeria Magazine, from the stable of Technology Times Media Limited.

According to the DG, the plan is built on seven pillars and structured to shape ICT activities in the country.

He highlighted the seven plans thus: regulation to level the playing field and remove obstacles to business; capacity building to function in a knowledge-based economy; government digital services to foster an interactive government, encouraging contributions by citizens and delivery of service; local content to encourage delivery of tailor-made tech solutions for local needs; digital inclusion to promote infrastructure for citizens to be able to access e-services; digital job creation and cybersecurity to protect Nigeria’s technology assets.

He said: “These are the seven key pillars we have been working on since 2017 and we are going to review it at the end of this year to benchmark what we have achieved and come up with a new strategy for the agency.

“The strategic plan was developed for the agency between 2017 and 2020 to turn around the Nigerian IT sector. It also identified ICT as a key enabler for economic diversification.”

He noted that the plan had significant input of his immediate predecessor, Dr. Isa Pantami, who is now the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Meanwhile, Founder/Chairman of Technology Times, Mr Shina Badaru, has stated that the birth of eGovernance Nigeria Magazine is a demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s growing contributions to the global ICT industry.

“eGovernance Nigeria Magazine will be the voice of digital transformation of information exchange and delivery of government services by the Nigerian public sector. It is here to fill a gap as a provider of news, information and analysis of key developments shaping e-government and the broader public technology ecosystem,” he said.

He added that the magazine would leverage online, video, digital and newsletter delivery platforms to advance the Technology Times founding vision.

“These visions include: creating online, print, digital, events, rankings, awards and business platforms trusted by millions across Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” he said.