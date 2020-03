Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, launched her soft magazine simply called “Regina” last weekend in Abuja and lover boy Ned Nwoko, was around to give her all the support. The acclaimed ‘sweet 16’ actress married to the 60 year old billionaire spent most of the week posting photos from the launch.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram