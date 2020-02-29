KUST Suspends New Registration Fees

Kano university of Science and Technology, (KUST) Wudil has suspended the implementation of the upward review of the registration fees and charges. The new fees earlier fixed to take effect from the present 2019/2020 academic session is now put on hold for exigencies reasons. In a statement signed by head of information and public relations unit, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, noted that the decision to suspend the increment was reached by the university’s senate at its 94th council meeting held on Thursday.

The release noted that the management decision also followed the intervention of the visitor of the university and Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who pledged to argument the shortfall in the registration fee.

” The management of the university therefore acknowledges and appreciates the magnanimity of the visitor who had pledged to support the university with the shortfall for the 2019/2020 academic session.

” The vice chancellor on behalf of the university management welcomes both new and returning students for the commencement of 2019/2020 academic session, urging them to face their studies with all seriousness.”

The Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) KUST branch had opposed to the recent move by the management to hike the students fees.